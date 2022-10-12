'Tell me you aren't leftist,' 'Won't enjoy beer with a right-winger': Brazil election takes over dating apps

"Please tell me that you aren't a leftist, you are too pretty to be one," reads a message that a Brazilian woman received on the dating app Tinder.

As the political fervour in Brazil gains heat the elections have breached every phase of its citizens' lives; even their romantic life and dating apps.

"I am a leftist (and) I will ask who you vote for. It's important that we think alike," warns one user Gabriela's profile, reports AFP.

Talking to the news agency Gabriela says for her it makes no sense to connect right-wing supporters. She says she "wouldn't enjoy a beer" with a person with racist views or contempt for the LGBTQ community.

"I only (accept) those who won't vote for Bolsonaro... Everyone else, we can work things out," says another profile, this of a man called Rafael.

As incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and left-wing rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gear up for a face-off, their supporters are waging an ideological war of their own on dating sites.

Javier Tuiran, Bumble's Latin America communications manager told AFP that in Brazil the "political filter" on dating applications is being put into use very frequently. Use of the filter as per him rose in the months before the October 2 first round of elections.

Supporters of Jair Bolsonaro have also found a platform for their specific dating needs: A Facebook group called "Bolsoteiros". The name is a combination of Bolsonaro and solteiro the Portuguese word single.

The group was started in 2019 by Elaine Souza, a social worker and has around 6,700 members. As Souza puts it "The left defends all that we disapprove of."

Another example is PTinder, an Instagram account run by Maria Goretti with 26,100 followers and "seeks to generate interactions, including with singles announcements, among opponents of Bolsonaro."

