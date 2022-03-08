Street in front of Russian Embassy in US unofficially renamed as 'President Zelensky Way'

To show displeasure over the invasion of Ukraine, the demonstrators have unofficially renamed the street in front of the Russian Embassy located in Washington, DC as "President Zelensky Way."

This comes as Russia is continuously making advances in Ukraine.

On Twitter, activist Claude Taylor wrote, "At Russian Embassy in DC … now located on President Zelensky Way."

Also Read: Fears of energy war between Russia, West grow. What’s at stake?

"We wanted to make a small, symbolic statement in support of Ukraine," Taylor told Fox 5.

"The President Zelensky Way street sign is just our way of peacefully protesting Putin's atrocities and honouring Ukraine," Taylor told the Hill.

In 2018, the DC Council named the street 'Boris Nemtsov Place' in remembrance of the outspoken critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose killing the Kremlin denies having any part in.

Also Read: Explainer: Letter 'Z' turns symbol to show support for Ukraine’s invasion in Russia. What does it mean?

Braving cold and wet weather, protesters have been gathering in the US capital since the invasion began in February. They chanted at one demonstration, "Stand with Ukraine."

"We are terrified. All Ukrainians in Ukraine [and] here, we are terrified. We are angry, and we want action," a Ukrainian protester named Kate told the Washington Examiner.

(With inputs from agencies)