Harry Kane’s dream of winning his first career title could come true on Saturday (April 26) as the England captain hunts for glory in the Bundesliga. After a trophyless season in the Bundesliga in 2023-24, Kane will have a golden opportunity to lift his first career title when Bayern Munich host Mainz at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Saturday (April 26). However, there’s a catch to the equation as the possible title victory could be delayed for another week if a certain set of results are met.

Advertisment

Here's what needs to happen for Harry Kane to win Bundesliga on weekend

As things stand, Kane’s Bayern Munich will enter matchday 31 of the Bundesliga with 72 points and need a maximum of five points to win the title. With second placed Bayer Leverkusen on 64 points in 30 games, they can reach a maximum of 76 points, meaning 77 points are good enough for the Bavarians to lift the title.

However, in case Bayer Leverkusen fail to win on matchday 31 when they face Augsburg, Bayern would need just a win to clinch the title.

Advertisment

What happens if Bayer Leverkusen lose to Augsburg?

Playing at home if Bayer Leverkusen lose to Augsburg, Kane’s Bayern will need 74 points to win the Bundesliga. This tally can be achieved by a simple win against Mainz, however, a draw or a defeat won’t help the Bavarians win the title.

ALSO READ | IPL 2025: MS Dhoni on cusp of T20 history as CSK host SRH in do-or-die face-off

Advertisment

What happens if Bayer Leverkusen draw against Augsburg?

If Bayer Leverkusen draw against Augsburg, then Bayern will need 75 points to win the Bundesliga. This tally can be achieved with a win over Mainz over the weekend. However, failure to beat Mainz will see Bayern’s coronation postponed by at least a week.

What happens if Bayer Leverkusen win?

No matter what happens, if Bayer Leverkusen win on the weekend, then Bayern Munich’s coronation will be postponed by at least a week. Even a win for Bayern coupled with Leverkusen’s win will see the Bavarians needing two more points to win the title after the weekend. In another scenario, Bayern’s failure to win against Mainz will also see the title race stretch to matchday 32.