Thousands of protesters have gathered various cities across the US, as "Hands Off protest" begin on Saturday (April 5), demonstrating against President Donald Trump and his closest ally Elon Musk.

Protesters gathered in Boston, Massachusetts to stand against the Trump administration's policies and Elon Musk.

HAPPENING NOW: Thousands of protesters have gathered in Boston, MA for the worldwide "Hands Off!" protests against Elon Musk and Donald Trump 👇🏻pic.twitter.com/jUBVJu1nak — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) April 5, 2025

Meanwhile, Jamie Raskin, Democratic representative of Maryland addressed the crowd in Washington DC, calling out Trump, saying "Hands off Canada, that’s an independent country. Hands off Panama, that’s an independent country. Statehood for Washington, DC!”

“We’ve got the right to protest for what is right without being arrested, deported or fired. We have the right to read the books we want, including 1984 and The Handmaid’s Tale… We’ve even got the right to call the president deranged from crashing our economy, destroying $6 trillion of wealth and turning our 401Ks into 201Ks and the press has the right to call the Gulf of Mexico, the Gulf of Mexico.”

One of the protesters was carrying a placard saying, Elon don't be a DOGE BAG', signalling Musk's work heading DOGE.

The predominantly white protestors were chanting, “Hey hey, ho ho, Trump and Musk have got to go." These protesters hoisted a variety of colorful placards that left little doubt about where they stand on the topic of Donald Trump.

“I did not elect Elon Musk," some said, while others emphasised the protestors’ anxieties about the future of democracy in the US.

“Hands off democracy,” declared one placard. “Stop being Putin’s puppet,” enjoined another.

“This is an assault on our democracy, on our economy, on our civil rights,” said Jennifer Heit, a 64-year-old editor and resident of Plantation who toted a poster that read, “USA: No to King or Oligarchy.”

"Hands Off" is a "national day of action" that will bring members of Congress, community leaders and "everyday people" together to call on President Trump and his advisor Elon Musk to take their hands off the programs that the middle class and working families rely on.

More than 1,100 rallies, visibility events and meetings were scheduled in all 50 states as of Wednesday.

The protests are being organised by advocacy groups, including Third Act - an environmental group led by environmentalist and author Bill McKibben, Reproductive Freedom for All, and the 50501 Movement.

(With inputs from agencies)