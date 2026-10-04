/Senate's seven-race cluster: Inside math that could decide chamber in mid-term election 2026

US President Donald Trump may experience a surprise in his political journey as the mid-term election approaches and is scheduled for November 3. Voters across the country will decide whether the Republican alliance will retain control of Congress, or Democrats will return to the majority. Several reports suggest that the Democrats are favoured to take back control of the House of Representatives, and most likely the Senate.



Turning to the Senate's seven-race cluster, the mid-term election races are expected to face high competition. With a three-seat majority and Vice President JD Vance holding the tie-breaking vote, Democrats are required to gain four seats to flip control. Ahead of weeks for Election Day, the fight for the Senate has now shifted to "a pure toss-up" for the first time since early June, according to Decision Desk HQ's forecast.

The Seven Seats That Actually Matter

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Of the 35 seats on the ballot this November, the Cook Political Report currently rates seven as true toss-ups. Of those, two are held by Democrats, and five are held by Republicans, which include Alaska, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Texas. Every other race, however loudly contested, is effectively priced in; control of the chamber will be decided inside this narrow cluster.



Few expected Alaska to be competitive, but betting markets and election forecasters now show Democrat Mary Peltola favoured over Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan, with DDHQ giving her a 61 per cent chance and prediction markets putting her even higher.

Iowa and Ohio: Open Seats, Tightening Polls

In Iowa, a late-September Fox News poll showed Democrat Josh Turek narrowly ahead of Republican Ashley Hinson 49-47, even as other pollsters showed the race essentially tied, tight enough that Sabato's Crystal Ball moved the state from "Leans Republican" to "Toss-up" in September, aligning it with Cook and Inside Elections.

Maine and Michigan: The Incumbent Problem and the Open-Seat Scramble

Maine presents a different kind of test. Republican Susan Collins has weathered nearly 30 years of challenges, but Democrats believe a blue-leaning state combined with an unpopular president finally gives them their opening, against an opponent whose progressive politics remain untested in Maine's purple-tinted electorate. Michigan, meanwhile, is an open-seat free-for-all, with Republicans rallying around former congressman Mike Rogers, who lost narrowly to now-Senator Elissa Slotkin in 2024.

Texas: The Race Nobody Saw Coming