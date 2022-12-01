Russia, Ukraine swap PoWs; Kyiv says exchange will continue 'until the liberation of the last' protector

Nine months into the Ukraine-War conflict, Moscow's Defence Ministry and the head of Ukraine's presidential administration, said that on Thursday, the two nations swapped 50 prisoners of war in the latest prisoner swap.

The swap as per Reuters comes after the top Russian official in charge of the partially occupied Ukrainian region of Donetsk announced earlier on Thursday that 50 prisoners of war would be exchanged between Moscow and Kyiv.

Russia said that it will fly freed detainees to Moscow for rehabilitation and medical examinations.

Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's presidential administration, announced the release of 50 "protectors of Ukraine" and promised that further prisoners of war will be exchanged "until the liberation of the last Ukrainian".

Yermak posted on the Telegram messaging service, "The defenders of Mariupol and Azovstal have returned, also those captured ... in the battles in the Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia directions."

Yermak further stated that among the newly released an unidentified number of Ukrainian prisoners of war were detained at the Olenivka detention centre.

In a July attack in the eastern frontline town of Olenivka, close to Donetsk, dozens of Ukrainian prisoners held by Moscow-backed separatists were killed.

Earlier as per an AFP report, Russia had accused Kyiv of executing several surrendering soldiers.

A UN report published last month alleged that prisoners of war on both sides have been subject to torture and ill-treatment.

(With inputs from agencies)

