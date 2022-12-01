Spain beefs up security due to letter bombs; Ukraine ambassador Pohoreltsev blames Russia

Security has been beefed up at public and diplomatic buildings in Spain following a string of letter bombs, including one that injured an official at the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid.

As per the nation's interior ministry on November 24th an "envelope with pyrotechnic material" addressed to the Prime minister was disarmed by them.

The Ukrainian embassy, military equipment firm Instalaza, and the Defense ministry all received three similar devices. Early on Thursday morning, a fifth one was detained at Spain's Torrejon de Ardoz air base.

Instalaza is the arms company which makes the grenade launchers that Spain donates to Ukraine.

Quoting to a person familiar with the investigation, Reuters reported that the devices were sent to the heads of each institution in similar brown envelopes.

The packages were detonated using controlled explosions.

Kyiv increased security at its embassies around the world after the letter bomb was opened by a security guard at the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid. The guard suffered minor hand injuries.

According to the source, Spain's Correos postal service has been requested to assist in the pre-screening of all such envelopes.

The letter bombs had loose gunpowder with an electrical ignition mechanism, which would cause the powder to burn instead of exploding.

Citing a judicial source Reuters further reports that Spain's High Court, which specialises in terrorism, has begun an investigation.

As per AFP, the Ukrainian ambassador to Spain, Serhii Pohoreltsev, indirectly blamed Russia for the bomb.

In an interview with Spanish national television late on Wednesday, he said, "We are well aware of the terrorist methods of the aggressor country".

"Russia's methods and attacks require us to be ready for any kind of incident, provocation or attack," he stressed.

(With inputs from agencies)

