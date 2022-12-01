Russian wives encouraging their husbands to rape Ukrainian women, alleges first lady Olena Zelenska

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska has alleged that Russian soldiers are using rape and sexual assault as "weapons" in its invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking in London at a conference on combating sexual assault during armed conflict, she called for a "global response" and claimed that the wives of the Russian military urged their husbands to rape Ukrainian women.

As per a SkyNews report, Zelenska said that sexual violence, an animalistic way to prove mastership or superiority was being used "systematically and openly" by the invading forces.

"Sexual violence is the most cruel, most animalistic way to prove mastership over someone. And for victims of this kind of violence, it is difficult to testify in war times because nobody feels safe", said Zelenska.

"This is another instrument that they (Russian forces) are using as their weaponry. This is another weapon in their arsenal in this war and conflict. That's why they're using this systematically and openly."

She further alleged that based on phone conversations they've "managed to capture" they know that rapes and sexual assault are a reality that the Russian servicemen talk about openly while on a call with relatives.

Zelenska said that even the wives of these servicemen knew and in fact, they encourage their husbands to participate in the heinous acts.

"In fact, the wives of Russian servicemen encourage this, they say, 'Go on, rape those Ukrainian women, just don't share this with me, just don't tell me'.

"This is why there has to be a global response to this."

Allegations of sexual violence have perpetuated this war for the past few months.

Last week, Wayne Jordash an international criminal lawyer assisting Kyiv's war crimes investigations stated there was proof Russian leadership was aware of sexual abuse committed by military forces in Ukraine "and in some cases, (were) encouraging it or even ordering it."

According to an UN-supported report released in October, the victims of such abuse in Ukraine ranged in age from four to over eighty, and in some cases, family members were made to witness the crime.

(With inputs from agencies)

