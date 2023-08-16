'Robbed at gunpoint in Maui': Chaotic scenes after devastating wildfires in Hawaii

Hawaii is grappling with the deadliest wildfires seen in over a century with the latest death toll reaching 101. But now a new wave of challenges has emerged which, if anything, only further compounds the island's struggle. In a disturbing trend, looters are now reportedly attempting to capitalise on the wildfire tragedy, media reports said.

Reports highlight several instances of desperate individuals raiding the few surviving businesses in Lahaina. A 48-year-old resident Bryan Sizemore, who runs a business on the island, said that he recently encountered looters who had him at gunpoint as they tried to rob him of some items and gas from his premises.

It is worth noting that with the absence of basic resources, some individuals have reportedly resorted to extreme measures to sustain themselves.

“My boat exploded as a result of the flames, but my business somehow made it. But there’s been looters at my place, people stealing gas," Sizemore reportedly said adding, "I’ve been sleeping there in my car... They’re poking holes into the gas tanks and draining them off."

Struggles amid rubble

The tragic wildfires not only took lives and homes but the affected individuals and displaced families are grappling with feelings of isolation.

"Do not go to Lahaina thinking that you’re gonna get fed when you realise there are no resources," Cassidy Keilieha reportedly said at the War Memorial Complex donation center in Wailuku.

"There are no stores out there for you. Everything is empty. There’s nothing out there," Keilieha said adding, "A lot of people are angry. A lot of bad things are happening. People are going into survival mode."

Uncertain futures

Amidst the ongoing tragedy, disturbing reports reveal real estate investors contacting fire survivors with intentions to purchase what remains of their properties. "This is disgusting," one Maui resident Tiare Lawrence reportedly told a media outlet adding, "Lahaina is not for sale."

As search and recovery efforts continue, the true extent of the devastation is gradually unfolding with the death tolls rising with each passing day.

While the death toll continues to rise, cadaver dogs scour the wreckage in search of remains. "I hate to give an exact estimate because we want to make sure that we are precise and methodical and respectful as we go through this,” Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell reportedly said.