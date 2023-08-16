Hunter Biden's lawyer steps down, to testify as witness in DOJ investigation

Hunter Biden's attorney, who negotiated a plea agreement for him in the Justice Department's five-year investigation into tax and gun offences, has stepped down. As per a New York Times report, the attorney has taken the step with the intention to testify as a witness on behalf of President Joe Biden's son.

Christopher J. Clark, announced his decision to step down early Tuesday. This development marks a significant turn in the ongoing negotiations between the Justice Department and Hunter Biden, which have transformed into a contentious legal battle.

Holding the Justice Department accountable

The Justice Department recently stated that a substantial part of the plea agreement is no longer valid. It also hinted at the possibility of indicting Hunter Biden.

In response, Christopher J. Clark is asserting that his testimony is crucial to prove that the department is attempting to back down from a legally binding agreement that was designed to put an end to the federal investigation.

Also read | Hunter Biden could face criminal trial, newly named US special counsel says

New legal representation for Hunter Biden, have also indicated that Clark's testimony is essential as the negotiation.

"Based on recent developments, it appears that the negotiation and drafting of the plea agreement and diversion agreement will be contested, and Mr. Clark is a percipient witness to those issues," said one lawyer in a motion filed on Tuesday. Among his new team is Abbe Lowell, a seasoned lawyer in Washington with a diverse clientele.

Who is Christopher J. Clark?

Clark has represented Hunter Biden for several years, particularly during investigations led by David C. Weiss, a US attorney appointed by the-then President Trump to look into his life.

The investigations delved into various aspects of Hunter Biden's life, including finances, foreign dealings, and drug use.

Earlier this year, Clark engaged in extensive and intricate negotiations with Weiss's office to forge a deal that was intended to bring an end to the investigation and grant Biden immunity from future prosecution.

Under this deal, Biden had agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanour tax charges arising from his consulting work for overseas companies in China and Ukraine, which, as per the NY Times, were conducted during a period marked by his struggle with drug abuse.

Central to the agreement was his enrolment in a two-year diversion program designed for non-violent firearms offenders, coupled with broad immunity from potential future prosecution linked to his activities during that time.

However, at a hearing held late last month, meant to finalise the deal, a judge drew attention to the agreement's complexity, and suggested that both parties were attempting to get her to "rubber stamp" an agreement she believed to be legally and constitutionally problematic. This lead to disagreements between the prosecution and Biden's legal team. The discord prompted Attorney General Merrick B. Garland to approve the appointment of special counsel to the matter.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE