Richest 10 % responsible for fuelling climate change: Study

Wealthiest people are most responsible for fuelling climate change, said a new study from researchers at the University of Leeds.

The study intended to find out energy inequality among the income classes across 86 countries, from highly industrialised to developing.

Also read | Climate change: New rules can put an end to 'throwaway culture'

The researchers combined data from the European Union and World Bank to assess the distribution of energy footprints, along with what energy-intensive goods and services different income groups tend to spend their money on.

Also read | Climate change, global warming may hit India’s GDP within a decade: Report

The results, published in Nature Energy show that energy footprints increase with expenditure, and, as a consequence, are unequally distributed.

The study also said that the top 10 per cent in the income group consume nearly 20 times more energy than the bottom 10 per cent.

As income grows, expenditure on energy-intensive goods, including package holidays or cars, rises, leading to high energy inequality.

Amongst the services, transport showed some of the greatest inequality, with the richest 10 per cent consuming more than half of the energy-related to mobility, which is majorly dependant on fossil fuels.

The top 10 per cent also use vehicle fuel energy 187 times more than the bottom 10 per cent.

The researchers also suggested measures to control energy inequality in the transport sector.

“Transport-related consumption categories are among the least equal. Without reducing the energy demand of these services, either through frequent-flyer levies, promoting public transport and limiting private vehicle use, or alternative technology such as electric vehicles," said Lead author Yannick Oswald, PhD researcher in the School of Earth and Environment at Leeds.

Energy disparity among countries

The research also highlighted a huge difference in energy distribution among the rich and poor countries. It shows that 20 per cent of the UK population, Germany's 40 per cent and 100 per cent constitute five per cent of the top energy consumers. This is in sharp contrast with China and India as only 2 and o.02 per cent respectively are in the top five per cent energy distribution list.

UK's poorest 20 per cent still consumes five times more energy per person used by the bottom 84 per cent in India.

The authors warn that without reductions in consumption and significant changes in policy, by 2050 energy footprints could double from the figures in 2011, even if energy efficiency improves.

