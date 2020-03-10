Climate change, global warming may hit India’s GDP within a decade: Report

The cost of climate change may be higher than expected and India is among the countries most vulnerable to the crisis.

Also Read: Nearly half of world's beaches disappearing due to climate change

A recent report has warned that temperatures in India would reach such extreme levels in the near future that they may prove to be lethal for an average human being.

The effects of climate change can be seen everywhere, toxic air, intense heatwave, forest fires, melting ice caps, flash floods and sinking cities.

According to a report by the McKinsey global institute, high temperatures and heat waves may threaten the very survival of human beings.

India could be one of the world's first places where temperatures may rise above the survival threshold for humans.

Climate change and global warming may hit India’s GDP within a decade, the report said.

The report says by 2030, temperatures in India could reach such a level that outdoor workers may be forced to cut short their daylight working hours to beat lethal heat waves.

The resultant loss in productivity could put 2.5 per cent to 4.5 per cent of India's GDP at risk annually and by 2050, several pockets with a population of 16 to 20 crore people would experience 60 per cent annual chance of such heat waves.

Just 4-5 hours of outdoor exposure during this time can prove to be fatal for a healthy human being.

As of 2017, heat-exposed work produces about 50 per cent dip in India's GDP mainly agricultural and mining.

