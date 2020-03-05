Climate change concerns not limited to young people, says Sri Lanka's ex-PM Ranil Wickremesinghe at WION Global Summit

Maldivian Defence Minister speaking during the fourth session of the WION Global Summit in Dubai said that although there is an erosion in democratic norms across the world, there is hope since democracy offers a system that is "transparent and accountable".

WION Global Summit: As it happened

The agenda of the session named Global thinkers Forum was on growth, connectivity and foreign policy and ways to engage youth in global governance.

The panellists in the fourth and final session of the summit included Her Excellency Dr.Vaira Vīķe-Freiberga, former president club de Madrid and the first female president of Latvia, Her Excellency Mariya Didi, defence minister of Maldives, Ranil Wickremesinghe, ex-PM of Sri Lanka and David Steward, ex-ambassador to UN.

#WIONGlobalSummit | Social Media has a great deal of influence on the protests and demonstrations across the world, says Dr @VairaVF, former President Club de Madrid and First Female President of Latvia#WIONDubaiSummit@palkisu



Follow LIVE updates here: https://t.co/lcF6OC8y5l pic.twitter.com/2Yp8uMUvkA — WION (@WIONews) March 5, 2020 ×

Latvia's first female president Vaira Vike-Freiberga said that automation is rapidly changing global landscape while adding that social media has a great deal of influence on protests across the world.

"Climate change concerns are not limited to young people. It is a concern for everyone," former Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe said during the session.

On relations with China, Wickremesinghe said that his country has friendly relations with China but Sri Lanka and India share the same heritage.

"Our governments will ensure that what we do is not a security threat to each other," Ranil Wickremesinghe added.

#WIONGlobalSummit | We have been friendly with China. But Sri Lanka and India share the same heritage. Our governments will ensure that what we do is not a security threat to each other, @RW_UNP #WIONDubaiSummit



Follow LIVE updates here: https://t.co/lcF6OC8y5l pic.twitter.com/5PwDPKNwiz — WION (@WIONews) March 5, 2020 ×

On the importance of democracy, Dave Steward, former ambassador to UN said: "In a democracy, power is in the hands of people, and the quality of democracy depends on the degree of education, responsibility and commitment".