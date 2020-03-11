Climate change: New rules can put an end to 'throwaway culture'

To curb climate change, the United Kingdom is going to introduce new regulations regarding products which are bought, used briefly, then thrown away in dustbins.

It is part of a worldwide movement called the 'Right to Repair', which has lead to a surge in citizens' repair workshops in several UK cities.

The new rules can spell the death of this common habit often referred to as the ''throwaway culture''.

It will apply to a range of items used on a regular basis such as mobile phones, textiles, electronics, batteries, construction and packaging.

Proposals aim at making environmentally-friendly products the norm and to inculcate the habit of repairing items in case they malfunction or get damaged.

The plan is being presented by the European Commission is likely to create standards for the UK as well, despite Brexit.

The rules will also fight what is known as "premature obsolescence", the syndrome in which manufacturers make goods with deliberately low lifespan to force consumers into buying a newer model.

Recommendations under the proposal include increasing recycled content in products as well as reducing the impact of products on the climate and environment as well.