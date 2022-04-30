Queen of Spain presents grenades to Ukraine, sends sausages with victory letter

Traditional sausages and a postcard wishing Ukraine victory over Russia were included in a shipment of grenade launchers sent to the armed forces of the royal country by the Queen of Spain.

Ukrainian soldiers discovered a postcard with the words "I wish you victory!" in a shipment of grenade launchers from Spain. Leticia, with love."

According to sources, the warriors didn't realise it was the Queen of Spain's signature right away.

Among the boxes supplied by the queen, 49, the Ukrainians discovered Spanish sausages.

In early March, Spain's queen sent a humanitarian message by wearing a vyshyvanka, a traditional embroidered shirt worn by the people of Ukraine and Belarus.

The Spanish royals have been actively supporting Ukrainian refugees, including a visit to a centre for welcoming and assisting individuals fleeing the Ukraine to Spain earlier this month.

