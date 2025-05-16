Published: May 16, 2025, 18:29 IST | Updated: May 16, 2025, 18:29 IST

Eleven inmates considered “armed and dangerous” managed to escape from a New Orleans jail Friday morning, the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office said. The inmates were found missing during a routine headcount at 8:30 am at the Orleans Parish Jail, according to the sheriff’s office. The inmates are believed to have escaped sometime after midnight.

At a news conference, Sheriff Susan Hutson called it a “very serious and unacceptable situation.”

It’s not clear how they escaped.

Hutson told the public not to engage with or approach the inmates. “We are urging the public to remain alert,” she said.

New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said one missing inmate has been apprehended in downtown New Orleans through facial recognition, caught by a surveillance camera.

Louisiana State Police said the escapee, Kendall Myles, tried to flee on foot before being nabbed without further incident.

The remaining 10 escapees are also likely to be in New Orleans, police said.

“A search for the individuals is currently underway, OPSO is working with local and state law enforcement agencies on the search to return them to custody,” the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Kirkpatrick said during a news conference that the New Orleans police, including their violent offender warrant squad, the FBI and the U.S. Marshals joined the hunt to find the escaped inmates — all violent offenders being held on the same jail tier.

Police were still waiting midday Friday for a complete set of photos of the escaped inmates, Kirkpatrick said. She said they notified some victims of the escapees, many among them are facing charges of murder or other violent crimes. Police removed a family from their homes and took them to safety, Kirkpatrick said.

She asked the public to notify police if they were victims or witnesses at the escapees’ trials so they could get help.

She said the escapees probably had help and it was unlikely they were still in their jumpsuits.

Kirpatrick warned the public that “they will be charged” if they harbour or help these escapees.