Published: May 16, 2025, 12:55 IST | Updated: May 16, 2025, 12:55 IST

Story highlights World | Republican Senator Mike Lee of Utah wants to criminalize online pornography via Interstate Obscenity Definition Act (IODA) bill, says 'Obscenity isn't protected by the First Amendment'

Republican Senator Mike Lee of Utah wants to criminalize online pornography as he has introduced a bill warning against the harmful impact of porn on American society. This is Lee's third attempt to pass the Interstate Obscenity Definition Act (IODA) bill since 2022. Lee has tabled this bill along with Illinois Representative Mary Miller.

As per the bill, any content is considered obscene if it appeals to prurient interests, depicts sexual acts, and lacks literary, artistic, or scientific value. It specifically wants to restrict the content that "depicts, describes or represents actual or simulated sexual acts with the objective intent to arouse, titillate, or gratify the sexual desires of a person".

The act would also remove “the ‘intent’ requirement that only prohibits the transmission of obscenity for the purposes [of] abusing, threatening or harassing a person,” according to a release from Lee’s office.

"Our bill updates the legal definition of obscenity for the internet age so this content can be taken down and its peddlers prosecuted," Senator Lee said. "Obscenity isn't protected by the First Amendment, but hazy and unenforceable legal definitions have allowed extreme pornography to saturate American society," he added.

Miller added that they take it as their responsibility to safeguard American families. "Safeguard American families and ensure this dangerous material is kept out of our homes and off our screens", Miller said. The bill aims to widen the scope of obscenity defined by Supreme Court cases Jacobellis v. Ohio and Miller v. California , which helped shape the current American definition of the word.

If passed, IODA would make it illegal to transmit obscene content across state lines, making it easier to prosecute offenders.