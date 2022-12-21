Possible UFO sighting in Wisconsin? Residents share videos of strange lights

Residents in the US state of Wisconsin have shared videos of strange lights in the skies this month in what is being seen as a possible Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) sighting. A report by the DailyMail on Monday said the videos from December 1 showed white lights zipping across the sky over the rolling farmland near West Bend and Fredonia.

The lights, which were moving at an incredible speed and appeared to have come from above the thin cloud layer on the night of December 1, left witnesses believing that they saw a UFO. The DailyMail obtained the videos from two Wisconsin residents - Kimberly and Ken.

Kimberly, who is a salon owner from West Bend, shared videos of the possible UFO sighting after she saw bright lights flashing over the sky while she was driving on a rural road in West Bend at around 10.45 pm on December 1.

At the same time, Ken, a former police officer and financial services worker in Fredonia, spotted the strange lights in the sky over the fields outside his house and recorded the phenomenon.

Videos shared by these two Wisconsin residents captured a moment where four of the lights appear in a row and a fifth light, flying from the left, joins the formation, the DailyMail report on Monday said.

Another resident of the US state- Andrea Lynn, also saw these strange lights in the sky on December 1. Taking to Facebook, Lynn shared four videos of the sighting outside her house about 80 miles north in Howard.

These lights were seen in Wisconsin on December 2 as well. About 35 miles away in Greenfield, Chris Novak was travelling with his family in a car to the Candy Cane Lane lights in West Allis. Novak's wife alerted him about odd lights in the sky as the car was heading north on Interstate 43 over the Fox River overpass at about 6.55 pm on December 2, the report added.

This news of a possible UFO sighting in the US comes as the Pentagon received several hundreds of new UFO reports but there was no evidence of alien life so far. The All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), a new Pentagon office, was set up in July this year to track unidentified objects in the sky, underwater or in space. Last Friday,

the AARO's director Dr Sean Kirkpatrick told reporters that the Pentagon received several hundreds of new UFO reports. Dr Kirkpatrick did not rule out the possibility of extraterrestrial life and said he was taking a scientific approach to the research.



