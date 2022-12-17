Pentagon receives 'several hundreds' of new UFO reports, no evidence of alien life so far

A new Pentagon office, which was set up in July to identify reports of unidentified flying objects (UFOs), has received 'several hundreds' of new UFO reports, but there is no evidence of alien life till now, the office said on Friday.

The All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) is responsible for tracking unidentified objects in the sky, underwater or in space. It is also responsible for tracking any object that can move from one domain to the next, a report by the Associated Press said.

The AARO was established following over a year of unidentified flying objects that military pilots have observed. In June last year, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence reported that between 2004 and 2021, there were 144 such encounters. Eighty of these encounters were captured on multiple sensors.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Dr Sean Kirkpatrick, AARO's director, said that the Pentagon received several hundreds of UFO reports. Kirkpatrick did not rule out the possibility of extraterrestrial life and said he was taking a scientific approach to the research.

"I would just say that we are structuring our analysis to be very thorough and rigorous. We will go through it all," he told reporters.

Kirkpatrick pointed out that one reason for these hundreds of reports coming in might be the outreach the office did to destigmatise reporting potential encounters.

The AARO director also said there is a lot of new technology such as drones, hypersonic missiles stealth bombers and stealth fighters- fielded by both the United States and China- that could be mistaken for UFOs.

The office has been coordinating with the Pentagon and the US intelligence community to get the signatures of US technology to rule out those aircraft or drones, he added, the Associated Press report further said.

In May this year, the US Congress held a briefing on UFOs, its first hearing on the topic in more than 50 years. Multiple members had expressed concerns that whether or not the objects are alien or potentially new, unknown technology being flown by China, Russia or another potential adversary, the unknown posed a security risk to the US.

“(So far) we have not seen anything, and we’re still very early on, that would lead us to believe that any of the objects that we have seen are of alien origin,” the US under secretary of defence for intelligence and security Ronald Moultrie said on Friday, adding any unauthorised system in the country's airspace is deemed as a threat to safety.

Moultrie said the office (AARO) was also working on ways to improve the ability to identify unknown objects.

(With inputs from agencies)

