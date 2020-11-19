Pompeo says US to label exports from West Bank settlements as 'Made in Israel'

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday became the first American top diplomat to visit the Israel-occupied Golan Heights after a stop in a West Bank Jewish settlement that infuriated Palestinians.

Pompeo’s predecessors as secretary of state have only visited the West Bank under the auspices of the Palestinian Authority, but never in a settlement because they held Israel’s presence there to be illegitimate.

However, Pompeo announced that the United States will label exports from West Bank settlements as 'Made in Israel'.

"All producers within areas where Israel exercises the relevant authorities... will be required to mark goods as 'Israel', 'Product of Israel', or 'Made in Israel' when exporting to the United States," Pompeo said in a statement.

He said the new guidelines apply "most notably" to Area C, the large part of the West Bank where Israel retains full civil and military control and where much of the settler population lives.

The envoy of US President Donald Trump, who has made a staunchly pro-Israel stance a hallmark of his turbulent term in power, also called the pro-Palestinian BDS movement a "cancer" that Washington would designate as anti-Semitic.

After meeting close ally Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Pompeo announced that "today I will get a chance to visit the Golan Heights," the strategic territory the Jewish state seized from Syria in the Six-Day War of 1967.

Washington in 2019 recognised Israel's claim of sovereignty over the parts of the Golan that Israel captured from Syria in a 1967 war and later annexed in a move not recognised by the United Nations and most of the international community.

"Today I'll have the chance to visit the Golan Heights. The simple recognition of this as part of Israel, too, was a decision President Trump made that is historically important and simply a recognition of reality," Pompeo said in Jerusalem.

Israel says the Golan, which overlooks northern Israel, Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan, is a bulwark against Syria and Iranian forces based there. On Wednesday (November 18), Israel launched air raids against what it called a wide range of Syrian and Iranian targets in Syria in retaliation for what it said was an attempted bomb attack.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, said of the proposed Golan visit: "Pompeo's visit to occupied land is an active partnership in this occupation."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked Pompeo and Trump for their Middle East policy.

Pompeo, who announced new US sanctions on Iran while in Israel, said Washington would also step up action against pro-Palestinian efforts to isolate Israel economically and diplomatically.