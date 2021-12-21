Pig painter Pigcasso’s artwork sells for whopping £20,000, creates history

Creating record of sorts, a pig painter called as Pigcasso, has created an artwork, which has been sold for a whopping £20,000.

The animal painter, who was saved from going under the knife as a piglet at the 11th hour by owner Joanne Lefson, has become a world-renowned artist.

The sale has broken the earlier record of £14,000 for an artwork by an animal. It was set in 2005 by a chimp named Congo.

On Monday, the painting, which is called ‘Wild and Free’, was bought by a German national, Peter Esser.

The painting contains acrylic streaks of blue, green and white on a large canvas. The painter took many weeks to complete it.

The pig and the owner reside at Farm Sanctuary SA, which is a safe haven for rescued farm animals in the Franschhoek Valley of South Africa.

After completion, the artwork, which was posted on social media, got sold in just 72 hours of release.

Lefson said, “I wanted to have Pigcasso create something that had never be done before."

The owner noticed pig’s unique talent when some paintbrushes were left in its stall by accident.

On nurturing it, Pigcasso was able to create over 400 artworks in last five years.

