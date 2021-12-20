Goldmine for archaeologists? Remains of five ice age mammoths found in UK

In what can be called a treasure trove for archaeologists and palaeontologists, fossils of five ice age mammoths have been unearthed in Cotswolds, the UK in an extraordinary state of preservation.

The remains of two adults, two juveniles and an infant, who used to roam on Earth around 200,000 years ago have been found near Swindon.

Not just this, some tools used by Neanderthals to hunt these 10-tonne beasts were also discovered at the site.

As only a fraction of the vast site, which is a gravel quarry, has been excavated, a lot more can be found here. In a nutshell, the site seems to be a goldmine for archaeologists.

At this site, several big to tiny creatures have been preserved. These include ice age giants elks, seeds, freshwater snails, dung beetles, pollen and plant fossils, etc.

It may also offer new clues to how Neanderthal ancestors lived in ice age Britain. It is a period of prehistory about which very little is known. It will also be explored in a documentary.

Evolutionary biologist professor Ben Garrod told the Observer, “This is one of the most important discoveries in British palaeontology.”

Garrod said that finding a complete skeleton of mammoth is “incredibly rare”.

(With inputs from agencies)