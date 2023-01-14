Peru's President Boluarte refuses to resign as protests rage across capital

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte refused to step down amid increasing protests across the country as protesters demanded her resignation and a trade union leader was arrested for his alleged ties with the Maoist rebels.

The country's ousted president Pedro Castillo's supporters have been marching across the streets and barricading roads in the entire country since December, raising their demands for Boluarte's resignation and fresh elections.

In a speech aired on state TV on Friday night, President Boluarte said, "Some voices that have come from the violent and radical factions are asking for my resignation, provoking the population into chaos, disorder and destruction.”

"I will not resign. My commitment is with Peru,” she added.

The president said that the protests have turned violent multiple times which have led to the killing of 42 people amid clashes with security personnel, as one police officer lost his life after he was burned alive along with a vehicle. So far, hundreds of people have been injured.

"I cannot stop reiterating my regret for the deaths of Peruvians in these protests. I apologise for this situation,” she stated.

However, the president said that the constitutional assembly won't be called as protesters have been demanding, as she emphasised the difficulties faced by Chile in drafting and approving the new Constitution.

"That cannot happen overnight," said Boluarte. On Friday, which was the unrest's tenth consecutive day, Rocio Leandro, the Ayacucho region's union leader, was arrested by the police.

Leandro, who is supposed to have alleged ties with Maoist rebels, has been accused of recruiting protesters and financing protests.

Police spokesperson Oscar Arriola said that the arrest proves that few Shining Path Maoist rebels have been involved in the protests.

He added that Leandro was a former member of Shining Path and was known as "Comrade Cusi."