Peru: Tourist hub airport closed amid nationwide protests

Authorities in Peru have premptively closed the airport in the tourist hub of Cusco in the light of weeks-long protests that have left dozens dead across the country.

In Peru, supporters of ousted president Pedro Castillo are demanding removal of current leader Dina Boluarte. Castillo supporters have marched the streets of cities across the country with demands of fresh elections.

The demonstrations have at times turned violent, and clashes with security forces have left 42 people dead, including a police officer who was burned alive in a vehicle, while hundreds more have been injured.

Almost half of the victims died in clashes Monday night in the southern Puno region, where 17 people were due to be buried on Thursday.

Major flashpoints have occurred near the country's airports, guarded by security forces after protesters stormed runways during an initial wave of uprisings in early December.

In Cusco, the gateway city to Peru's tourism crown jewel Machu Picchu, the main airport was suddenly closed Thursday "as a preventative measure," the country's transportation ministry announced on Twitter.

