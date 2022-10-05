Pegasus spyware strikes again in Mexico despite government's assurances: Report

Israeli spyware firm NSO group that manufactures the controversial Pegasus software has been accused of hacking journalists and human rights defenders in Mexico, after the current government explicitly said it was not going to use the program, according to new research.

The research showed that two journalists who reported on corruption cases and a prominent human rights defender were targeted by the Pegasus spyware between 2019 and 2021.

When quizzed if he spied on the mentioned, individuals, Lopez Obrador said, "It's not true that journalists or opponents are spied on. My doctrine isn't hypocrisy, like the former administrations you all applaud."

The discovery was made by researchers at R3D (Red en Defensa de los Derechos Digitales) in collaboration with The Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto.

The use of Pegasus spyware was detected in the Northern American country in 2017 previously. Former President Enrique Pena Nieto had used the software to spy on politicians, journalists, activists and critics of the government.

However, after coming to power, Lopez Obrador assured that his government will not use spyware. Interestingly enough, NSO Group claims to sell its spyware to governments or law enforcement agencies only. Thus experts believe that Obrador had also made backdoor dealings with the Israeli firm.

The Pegasus controversy

The company has been wading in stormy waters, ever since its Pegasus spyware and its potent spying capabilities were revealed to the world.

Forbidden Stories along with Amnesty International and a consortium of journalists from 17 news outlets across the world first exposed Pegasus and its use by various governments across the globe.

As reported by WION, Pegasus infiltrates phones to vacuum up personal and location data and surreptitiously controls the smartphone’s microphones and cameras.

The company is also being sued by Mark Zuckerberg for allegedly targeting some 1,400 users of its encrypted messaging service WhatsApp with its spyware.

Moreover, In November last year, Apple sued NSO, saying it violated US laws by breaking into the software installed on iPhones.

(With inputs from agencies)



