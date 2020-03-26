Patients, doctors narrate their harrowing ordeal with deadly coronavirus

The fear of the coronavirus has crippled the world. Global economies have been hit; borders are closed while at least 3 billion people are under strict lockdown.

But there are some people who are battling the pandemic first-hand.

Ever wondered what must be going in the minds of those suffering from the coronavirus? or those who are treating positive cases day-in and day-out?

"It's harrowing, it's indescribable," said a 28-year-old COVID-19 patient Micheal Prendergast, from isolation in Kerry General Hospital.

"I am 28, I am young, I am sporty, I would have never imagined I would be so sick," says Prendergast in the same video posted on micro-blogging site Twitter.

"I have been trapped in this isolation room. I have been so sick and so weak that I could not even raise my hands and I thought that if my life ends now, have I been a good person? Have I done enough in my life?" he added.

"If anyone is thinking of taking any chances, take a look at me; I am in the intensive care unit. I can't breathe without this. I have got cannula, another cannula, and a catheter. I am actually ten times better right now than I was before. I don't even know, I have lost count of the days," said another patient recovering from coronavirus which has spread to over 200 countries now.

"It starts with a very dry cough which gets painful. Now, asthma pump does not help me. It really hurts, it’s nothing like anything I have ever felt before. I would not wish it on my enemy," said another patient in a video posted by his wife on Facebook.

Another coronavirus patient who is also a pastor, Mark Mcclurg, described his ordeal saying, "Please, look at me and listen. If you get coronavirus and you have to go into the ICU, that means you're going to struggle to breathe. You could go on to a ventilator."

The coronavirus is not just affecting the old and ailing, but the people in their 20s are as prone to the disease as a 60-year-old.

Also on the frontline are the masked heroes working day and night in hospitals.

"I've seen more than 100 people died of coronavirus this morning. Please do not leave your home," an Iranian nurse said in a video posted on Twitter profile while crying and begging people not to leave home.

"It's been 23 days since I met my children and my family. Please stay at home. Please don't come out. Please help us," another nurse working in Imam Reza hospital in Iran said.

The number of deaths around the world from the novel coronavirus stood at 21,873, according to a tally compiled by news agency AFP from official sources.

More than 481,300 declared cases have been registered in 182 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December. Of these cases, at least 107,100 are now considered recovered.



