More than 6,000 prisoners escaped from a prison near Maputo on Wednesday, taking advantage of the third day of unrest triggered by the controversial confirmation of the long-ruling Frelimo party as the winner of recent elections.

The detainees escaped the high-security prison located about 15 kilometers from the capital, national police chief Bernardino Rafael said at a press conference.

Among those attempting to escape, 33 were killed and 15 were wounded in clashes with prison staff, he added.

A search, backed by the army, led to the arrests of about 150 fugitives, he said.

About 30 of the prisoners were linked to armed groups that have been behind unrest and attacks in the northern province of Cabo Delgado for the past seven years.

"We are particularly concerned about this situation," Rafael said.

The Portuguese-speaking African country's highest court confirmed on Monday that Frelimo, in power since 1975, won the October 9 presidential election, which had already triggered weeks of unrest.

Groups of protesters approached the penitentiary on Wednesday, creating confusion and triggering unrest inside, where inmates ended up knocking down a wall through which they escaped, Rafael said.

Barricades remained in several areas of the capital Wednesday, limiting movements, as acts of vandalism continued.

In addition to the ransacking of stores and public buildings Monday, ambulances were set ablaze along with a drugstore and other businesses, according to an AFP correspondent.

Some demonstrators also set up tables in the streets to occupy the space while celebrating Christmas with family or neighbors, an AFP journalist witnessed in several working-class districts of Maputo.

Monday's confirmation of the election results came despite claims of irregularities from many observers.

Frelimo leader Daniel Chapo won 65.17% of the vote, about 5 percentage points less than the initial results declared by the country's electoral commission.

Chapo's main challenger, exiled opposition leader Venancio Mondlane, has claimed the election was rigged, sparking fears of violence between rival party supporters.

The unrest has led to the deaths of at least 150 people, according to reports from several nongovernmental organizations.

