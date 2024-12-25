At least 21 people have been killed in unrest after Mozambique's top court on Monday confirmed long-ruling party Frelimo's victory in the election, the country's interior minister said late on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The decision by Mozambique's Constitutional Council sparked fresh nationwide protests by opposition groups and their supporters who say the vote was rigged.

Also read | Gaza: One child killed every hour, says UNRWA

Seventy-eight people have been arrested so far and security measures have been tightened across the country, Interior Minister Pascoal Ronda told public broadcaster TVM. "The armed and defense force will increase its presence in critical and key points," he said.

Advertisment

Also read | Denmark boosts defence spending for Greenland after Trump repeats call to purchase Arctic territory

Frelimo has been repeatedly accused by opponents and election observers of rigging votes. It has denied those accusations.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.