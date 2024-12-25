Gaza

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has reported that a child is killed every hour in Gaza amid the ongoing conflict. Since the war began, UNICEF has recorded the deaths of 14,500 children.

Loss of innocent lives

UNRWA condemned the killing of children, calling it something that cannot be justified. Survivors, the agency noted, are left physically and emotionally scarred, with many children deprived of education and left to search through rubble instead of learning in school.

No place for children. Since the beginning of the war 14,500 children have been reported killed in #Gaza according to @UNICEF. One child gets killed every hour. These are not numbers. These are lives cut short. Killing children cannot be justified. Those who survive are scarred…

Rising casualties amid escalating violence

The latest figures from Gaza's health authorities indicate that over 45,000 Palestinians have been killed since the conflict intensified following the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack, which killed around 1,200 people and took approximately 250 hostages.

Efforts for ceasefire and hostage negotiations

In light of the ongoing violence, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged some progress in discussions about a ceasefire in exchange for the release of hostages. However, he stated that the timeline for any agreement is uncertain. Netanyahu emphasised Israel’s commitment to continue working towards bringing the hostages home.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.