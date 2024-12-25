Kabul, Afghanistan

Afghanistan's Taliban government on Wednesday (Dec 25) claimed that the overnight airstrikes carried out by Pakistan on Tuesday (Dec 24) killed 46 people. While, a Pakistani security official said the attacks were carried out on "terrorist hideouts".

In a statement to AFP, Taliban government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said: "Last night (Tuesday), Pakistan bombarded four points in the Barmal district of Paktika Province. The total number of dead is 46, most of whom were children and women."

Zabihullah said that another six, mostly children, were also injured in the attack.

Terrorist hideouts

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a senior Pakistani security official said that Islamabad carried out strikes inside Afghanistan and that "terrorist hideouts" across the border were the target.

"Pakistan carried out late-night air strikes targeting terrorist hideouts inside Afghanistan, utilising a mix of jets and drones," the source said on the condition of anonymity.

What happened?

The strike successfully dismantled a training facility and killed some insurgents, said Pakistan security officials, as per a PTI report.

At least six explosions have been reported at the Pakistan Taliban camp, sources told WION's Pakistan bureau chief Anas Mallick.

Four big TTP camps have been destroyed, sources said, adding Taliban commanders Sher Zaman alias Mukhlis Yar, Akhtar Muhammad alias Khalil, Azhar alias Hamza, Shoaib Cheema were killed. The office of Umar Media has also been destroyed.

The total death toll is yet to be officially confirmed, but sources said it stands somewhere between 25 and 30.

Afghanistan slams Pakistan

In a statement, the Afghan Defence Ministry said, "The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan considers this a brutal act against all international principles and blatant aggression and strongly condemns it".

The nation alleged that the bombing was targeted at civilians, including women and children. It also claimed that all of those killed in Pakistan's strikes were refugees from the Waziristan region.

It also said that "The Islamic Emirate will not leave this cowardly act unanswered but considers the defence of its territory to be its inalienable right".

Locals, according to reports, have said that at least eight people, including women and children, were killed in the airstrike.

(With inputs from agencies)