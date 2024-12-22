Islamabad, Pakistan

Pakistan government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formed a negotiation committee on Sunday (Dec 22), to initiate formal talks with incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party after they warned of civil disobedience.

Advertisment

The committee comprises Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, the prime minister’s political aide Rana Sanaullah, Education Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Minister for Privatisation Aleem Khan, Minister for Religious Affairs Chaudhry Salik Hussain, and Senator Irfan Siddiqui among others.

Earlier this month, Imran Khan threatened a civil disobedience movement from Dec 14 if his demands about the release of political prisoners facing trial and the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the May 9 events and November 26 events, were not met.

Also read: Pakistan military courts convict 25 Imran Khan supporters over 2023 unrest

Advertisment

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Saturday said that the government is forming a negotiation committee after intervention by NA speaker Sadiq.

He further said that the dialogue is "the only way forward" for the government and the opposition.

The party further welcomed the formation of the committee and called it a "positive step".

Advertisment

“We consider the committee’s formation a constructive step. Meaningful dialogue based on positive intentions should be held,” the PTI chairman said.

Watch | Pakistan Tribe Ordered To Surrender Weapons Amid Clashes

He said that the potential talks should have a defined timeframe, adding that the dialogue must progress positively considering the sensitivity of the situation.

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has opted to be the host of both sides and facilitate the parleys.

He said, "The speaker’s office is always open for members."

He further called on the members of both committees for a meeting on Monday morning, saying that the meeting would be held in Parliament House.

(With inputs from agencies)