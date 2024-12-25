Jerusalem, Israel

The Israeli army said Wednesday it intercepted a ballistic missile fired towards the country from Yemen.

Advertisment

Air raid sirens sounded over a wide swathe of central Israel as a precaution against falling debris, but the army said it shot down the projectile before it entered Israeli territory.

No injuries were reported, according to Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel's emergency medical services.

Also read | Former Israeli hostage held in Gaza dies a year after her release

Advertisment

"A missile that was launched from Yemen was intercepted before crossing into Israeli territory," the Israeli army wrote on the Telegram social media platform. "Sirens regarding rocket and missile launches were activated due to the possibility of falling shrapnel from the interception."

On Tuesday, the Israeli army also said it had intercepted a projectile fired from Yemen.

Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels have repeatedly launched missiles against Israel in solidarity with the Palestinians since the war in Gaza began more than a year ago. Most of them have been intercepted, but on Saturday an attack on Tel Aviv injured 16 people.

Advertisment

In recent days, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a warning to the rebels.

Also read | Israel vows to target Houthi leaders, says 'will act against them to remove threat'

"I have instructed our forces to destroy the infrastructure of Huthis, because anyone who tries to harm us will be struck with full force," Netanyahu said, "even if it takes time".

In July, a Huthi drone attack on Tel Aviv killed an Israeli civilian, prompting retaliatory strikes on the Yemeni port of Hodeidah.

The Huthis have also regularly targeted shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, leading to retaliatory strikes by US and sometimes British forces.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits for grammar and punctuation. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.