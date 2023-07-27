North Korea unveils US-like drones during exhibition attended by Russian, Chinese delegations

North Korea on Thursday unveiled two new unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) which, as per NK News, closely resembled US drones.

The country showcased its military prowess during the "Weapons and Equipment Exhibition 2023" that was held in Pyongyang. The event was held to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the armistice that halted the fighting in the 1950-53 Korean War.

It displayed the country's most advanced weaponry, including two previously unseen unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).

On display, copies of US drones

The two new North Korean drones closely resemble the US military's RQ-4A Global Hawk and MQ-9 Reaper, which experts say signifies the nation's progress in developing combat and reconnaissance drone capabilities comparable to those of the United States.

However, as per a report in 'Independent,' Joseph Dempsey, a research associate at the International Institute for Strategic Studies said that while the UAVs visually resemble the US drones, they might not match their American counterparts in terms of performance capabilities.

"North Korea’s new UAV designs clearly emulate the US Global Hawk and Reaper visually but the key capabilities associated with both types–particularly in terms of flight performance, avionics or sensor payloads – will not be replicated so closely," he said.

North Korea airs the first video footage of its two new military drones in action, showing a combat UAV firing missiles during flight.

As per the NK News report, one of the exhibited UAVs was equipped with two different types of missiles under its wings, reminiscent of the US MQ-9 Reaper combat UAV. The other model, which first seen during testing last month, boasts a wingspan of approximately 115 feet (35 metres) and a v-tail design.

Talking to the publication, Ankit Panda, Stanton Senior Fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace said that while "the design does resemble several known drone designs, but that's not necessarily evidence that the North Koreans are relying on stolen information or knowledge."

Other features

The exhibition also featured North Korea's Hwasong-17 liquid-fuel ICBM, first launched in November 2022, along with its transporter erector launch vehicle (TEL).

Both, as per Independent, were displayed in camouflage paint schemes, indicating potential deployment to individual military units. Additionally, the Hwasong-18 solid-fuel ICBM, successfully tested in April and July, was showcased separately on stands next to its transporter. Another missile displayed was the Hwasong-12Na (Hwasong-12B), equipped with a hypersonic glide vehicle (HGV).

Russian and Chinese presence

The extravagant exhibition was attended by a Russian delegation led by defence minister Sergei Shoigu and a Chinese delegation led by politburo member Li Hongzhong. The presence of Russian and Chinese officials at the exhibition marked rare diplomatic exchanges amid years of isolation for North Korea during the pandemic.

As per the national news outlet KCNA, during the event, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un engaged in a "friendly talk" with Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu, who presented Kim with an autographed letter from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

