Ukraine MP faces investigation for allegedly faking sick leave to holiday abroad during wartime restrictions

Ukraine's authorities on Wednesday said they conducted a search at the home of a member of parliament, Yuriy Aristov, who allegedly violated war-time restrictions by going on holiday abroad for personal reasons.

Investigators found evidence suggesting that Aristov travelled to Lithuania initially for a work-related trip, but then allegedly faked sick leave to go on vacation in a luxurious hotel in the Maldives with his family.

A holiday amid war

According to the SBU security service, the Ukrainian minister disguised his travel as a "business trip," raising suspicions about his motives and actions.

The case came to light after a news report exposed the MP's travel, leading to strong reactions from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who expressed vehement disapproval.

Also read | Five regional governors, four deputy ministers dismissed over corruption scandal in Ukraine

Condemning the behaviour, President Zelensky on Tuesday, said, "For some, it's about islands and resorts during the war, for others it's about lining one's pockets in the military enlistment office, for others it's about bribes in the courts."

He further emphasized that "any internal betrayal, any 'breach' or any personal enrichment instead of Ukraine's interests triggers fury," and would not be tolerated.

A case against the holidaying minister

Following the investigation, authorities have now opened a case against Yuriy Aristov, who also held the position of deputy chairman of the Committee on National Security, Defence, and Intelligence on charges of forgery.

The charge, as per news agency AFP report citing the State Bureau of Investigation, could result in a prison sentence of up to three years.

#Ukraine police searched the home of MP "#Maldives Aristov".



Yesterday it was revealed Yuriy Aristov had been staying in one of the world's most expensive hotels in the luxury Indian Ocean resort.

Last night @ZelenskyyUa ordered all MPs/officials to stay in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/6RkILtZ7eg — Tim White (@TWMCLtd) July 26, 2023 ×

Also read | Vladimir Putin promises free grain to African leaders despite Western sanctions

In light of the scandal, Ukraine's parliament is reportedly now set to vote on Aristov's resignation.

This incident adds to a series of scandals involving high-ranking Ukrainian officials that have rocked the war-torn nation recently.

Just a few days back, Ukraine detained Yevhen Borisov, a former official from the southern Odesa region, on accusations of accepting bribes in exchange for exempting certain individuals from military conscription.

In January, the nation's Deputy Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure, Vasyl Lozynkiy for allegedly accepting $400,000 bribe "to facilitate the conclusion of contracts for the purchase of equipment and generators at inflated prices".

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE