As the historic trilateral meeting between US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping took place on Thursday (Nov 19) on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in China’s Shenzhen, the three leaders stressed that their countries have a shared “interest” and “responsibility” for global peace and security.

Trump calls for dialogue despite disagreements

“As presidents of three of the world’s largest countries, we have a special responsibility to maintain open, respectful and productive dialogue on issues impacting not just our people, but the entire planet,” Trump said, speaking at the beginning of the talks.

“Too often past leaders avoided talking to nations with whom they had disagreements, and we feel the opposite, and we think that we are sure about that.”

Trump added that “no problems were ever solved” by denying talks with leaders when there were disagreements. “So, no peace was ever forged by declining opportunities for engagement and speech together,” he said. “We are choosing a different course.”

Xi urges US, Russia to work together for global peace

Xi, echoed Trump’s remarks, stressing that China, Russia and the US must “jointly maintain world peace and stability”.

“China, Russia and the United States should set an example in cooperating to meet global challenges, jointly maintain world peace and stability, and make greater contributions to human progress,” the Chinese president said ahead of the trilateral talks.

“As major world powers and permanent members of the UN Security Council, our three countries should set a good example, cooperate to address global challenges, jointly safeguard world peace and stability, and make greater contributions to human progress,” he added.

Putin cites shared interests in resolving Ukraine war

The Russian president, whose country is currently gripped by a war as diplomatic efforts continue to fail to gain momentum, said that the three nations have a shared “interest” in resolving the Ukraine war. He added that the US, Russia, and China also have a shared “responsibility” for global peace and security.

“Our countries have many converging interests when it comes to resolving regional conflicts, including, of course, the conflict in Ukraine,” Putin said.