Nikki Haley's prez campaign may get support from New Hampshire Governor Sununu

The presidential campaign of Nikki Haley, United States' former ambassador to the United Nations may get a boost as Chris Sununu, Governor of New Hamphire is likely to endorse her bid, said multiple reports in the US media. It has been reported that Sununu will will appear withe Haley at a town hall meet on Tuesday (Dec 12). It is being said that Sununu's endorsement would give a major filip to Haley's campaign as she tries to win Republican Party nomination to contest US Presidential Election 2024.

Sununu has reportedly confirmed that he will be joining Haley in the townhall meet but declined to reveal whether he would endorse Haley.

The Republican field of presidential hopefuls is currently led by former president Donald Trump whose approval ratings are far more than his rivals. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was for months being considered Trump's primary rival within the party but Nikki Haley's campaign has shown signs of gaining momentum.

Haley's approval rating in New Hampshire, also called the Granite State have been increasing. Support from Sununu, the state governor may add weight to her bid.

Trump-critic who has praise for Haley

Sununu is a vocal Trump critic. Over months he has praised Haley for her role as US ambassador to the UN. He has also launded her policies about retail

“Nikki’s done a great job. She’s been really pounding the pavement in terms of going to various parts of the state, talking to folks, letting them ask her questions,” Sununu said earlier.

“Her message seems to resonate.”

Although Trump is largely ahead in approval ratings, he is currently facing a number of legal troubles that includes a civil fraud case in New York which may deal a serious blow to the capability of his real estate business to function in the city.

Trump, along with his two sons, has been accused of inflating assets with an aim of getting soft bank loans and favourable insurance terms. However, it must also be noted that Trump's legal troubles have not diminished the support that he is getting from Republican voters.