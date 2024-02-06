Nikki Haley requests Secret Service protection amid increase in threats on campaign trail

Republican leader Nikki Haley has applied for Secret Service protection amid the increased threats she has been receiving on the campaign trail and days after another swatting incident.

Currently engaged in a fierce Republican presidential nomination race with former president Donald Trump, Haley discussed the request for protection in an interview on Monday (Feb 5).

"We’ve had multiple issues. It’s not going to stop me from doing what I need to do," Haley told The Wall Street Journal.

A request to beef up her security has already been submitted to the federal officials. According to reports, Haley's campaign officials are worried that the intense security might affect her campaign schedule and travels.

While Haley's intense competition with Trump might be the reason for the increase in threats, her work at the United Nations involving Iran could also be a factor. There have also been protesters in recent days at her events upset about her support for Ukraine and Israel.

Last week, a rogue woman was tackled by Haley's private security in Columbia when she tried to rush to the former South Carolina governor.

Quizzed about the greater levels of security at her events, Haley conceded that there was a need to “put a few more bodies around us".

“When you do something like this, you get threats. It’s just the reality," she told reporters.