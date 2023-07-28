Niger state TV names new leader as General Abdourahamane Tchiani
Breaking news. Photograph:(WION)
After a military takeover, General Abdourahamane Tchiani was named the new leader of Niger, the state television reported on Friday.
The chief of the Presidential Guard has been named "president of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland," a statement said, with elected President Mohamed Bazoum detained by army putschists since Wednesday morning.
(More details awaited)
