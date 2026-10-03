/Netanyahu expected to speak to stabbed Indian pilot Smit Machchhar

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to speak shortly with Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, who helped save Flydubai flight FZ1073 after he was stabbed by his co-pilot.

Captain Machchhar opened the cockpit door during the incident, an action credited with helping to save the flight. He has already spoken by video call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who praised his courage, presence of mind and composure. The Indian PM said the entire country was praying for him.

Captain Machchhar became quite emotional during the call. He said it was a very special moment for him to speak with the prime minister, and told the Indian PM that he was his biggest idol.

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PM Modi said the country could proudly say that Indians were not those who take lives, but those who are willing to risk their lives to save others. The Indian pilot, who is currently recovering in a UAE hospital, told the prime minister that whenever he is in difficulty, he recites the Hanuman Chalisa, and that he had been reciting it during the incident as well.

Top UAE leader met the pilot today. Dubai’s Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, visited Captain Smit Machchhar in hospital and praised his courage after a mid-air cockpit attack. The Crown Prince said Captain Machchhar had shown the “highest degrees of courage, responsibility and care for human life,” and that the UAE was proud he was part of its team.