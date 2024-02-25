Navalny possibly fatally struck with single punch to heart, claims activist

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who passed away in Russian prison last week, might have succumbed to a fatal blow with a single punch to the heart, media reports said quoting a human rights activist.

Vladimir Osechkin, a human rights activist reportedly said, "It is an old method of the KGB’s special forces divisions." He continued, saying, "They trained their operatives to kill a man with one punch in the heart, in the centre of the body. It was a hallmark of the KGB."

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny collapsed at the Polar Wolf penal colony in the Arctic on February 16, triggering a strong condemnation of Putin over the incident from many world leaders, including US President Joe Biden who met the Navalny family and shared his condolences.

Referring to an unnamed source from the penal colony, the activist suggested that Navalny might have been deliberately subjected to subzero temperatures for an extended period before the fatal strike to debilitate his body.

“I think that they first destroyed his body by keeping him out in the cold for a long time and slowing the blood circulation down to a minimum," Osechkin said.

Cause of Navalny's death

The exact cause of Navalny's death continues to be shrouded in mystery. Russian prison service has not yet officially disclosed the reason behind his death. While a death notice given to Navalny's family cited "sudden death syndrome," a term commonly associated with abrupt heart-related fatalities, his mother reportedly confirmed.

Navalny's family received his body after a week of his death. The Russian authorities had issued a threat to bury the body within prison grounds if his family refused to consent to a closed funeral.