Israeli cabinet to approve IDF's plans for Rafah ground offensive next week: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the cabinet will convene next week to discuss and approve Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) plans to launch a ground offensive in Rafah - the southernmost city in the Gaza Strip. Netanyahu added that the meeting will also include plans for the evacuation of civilians from the area.

The move comes amid the ongoing negotiations with Hamas to secure a third truce deal and another round of hostage release.

“We are working to reach another framework for the release of our hostages, as well as the completion of the elimination of the Hamas battalions in Rafah,” said Netanyahu on Saturday (Feb 24).

“That is why I sent a delegation to Paris and tonight we will discuss the next steps in the negotiations,” he added,

Netanyahu reiterated that only a "combination of military pressure and assertive negotiations will lead to the release of our hostages, the elimination of Hamas, and the achievement of all the war’s goals".

Also watch | Israel-Hamas war: Over 10,000 children at risk of severe malnutrition: UNICEF

Rafah ground offensive

Israel has issued an ultimatum to Hamas that it will launch a ground offensive in Rafah by March 10 if the hostages are not released by Ramadan.

"The world must know, and Hamas leaders must know, if by Ramadan our hostages are not home, the fighting will continue everywhere, including the Rafah area," said Israel's war cabinet member Benny Gantz last week.

Over a million displaced Palestinians have sought shelter in Rafah, situated on the border with Egypt. However, after ceasefire talks yielded no results, Netanyahu said Israeli forces would fight on until "total victory."

Rafah is the last major population centre in Gaza that Israeli troops are yet to enter. Netanyahu's announcement has sparked international concern regarding the safety of the civilians.

Hamas has said any Israeli ground offensive in Rafah will "blow up" the hostage exchange negotiations, currently underway in Paris.

According to reports, an Israeli delegation that was in Paris returned to the country on Saturday with noted optimism that a deal could be reached to temporarily pause the fighting in the Gaza Strip with the release of Israeli and foreign hostages.

However, the looming ground offensive threatens to undo the truce deal framework, experts argue.

Ever since the second truce deal between Israel and Hamas collapsed, Tel Aviv has upped the ante by re-launching aerial and ground operations.

Hamas-run Palestinian health ministry claims that more than 29,000 people have been killed since Israel launched its retaliatory operations following the militant group’s attack on October 7 in southern Israel.