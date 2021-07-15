Napoleon's hat expected to fetch up to 600,000 Euros in auction

Some may say that Napoleon Bonaparte divides opinions. For some, he was a master strategist and exceptional general who took France to great heights. For others, he was a ruler with ever-increasing need to bring more countries under French rule.

What brings both these camps together is the fact that Napoleon was a significant personality who has left indelible mark on history. And so, anything Napoleonic garners much interest.

And now his own hat is being auctioned.

Auction house Sotheby's is bringing the singularly important thing to the auction table. The head that wore this hat on military campaigns also wielded the crown of France.

Sotheby describes Napoleon as an Emperor “whose extraordinary destiny continues to fascinate on every continent, 200 years after his passing”.

The characteristically shaped felt bicorne hat that's up for auction was worn by Napoleon during his triumphant campaign against Russia during the first decade of 1800s. Only 19 such hats have been identified as having belonged to Napoleon.

The one that is being auctioned now was acquired in 1814 by Sir Michael Shaw-Stewart. The hat was then handed down generation to generation until now when it is being auctioned.

The hat will be auctioned in the month of September.

So if you want to own a significant historical artifact and have 400,000 t0 600,000 Euros lying around, you should take part in the auction because this is the price range in which Sotheby's thinks it will be picked up.