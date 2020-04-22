Mythbuster: Is meat the real reason for the coronavirus spread?

The coronavirus has re-shaped the human perception of a lot of things. Food is no exception. The pandemic has changed our eating habits.

More people are rejecting meat. Not too soon after the virus outbreak, a rumour flared up on social media.

People said the Wuhan virus is caused by eating meat. Fuelling this rumour was the belief that bats passed the coronavirus to humans.

Let's for once assume that the bat theory is correct, does it mean that non-vegetarians are at a higher risk?

The answer is no.

Experts have clarified this. Meat is safe. As long as it is thoroughly cleaned and properly cooked. There is a rising demand for plant-based protein. No points for guessing why. The stigma attached to meat is driving this demand.

Meat substitute companies are reporting an increase in sales by up to 70 per cent.

Davide Yeung's Green Mondy group is one of them, he said: "Coronavirus is not the first, and sadly, it also won't be the last unless we overhaul our food system."

Another trend is the focus on healthy eating. The coronavirus has made millions of people health-conscious. Purchasing habits show that people are picking more fruits and vegetables. There is also a growing interest in immunity-building food.

Finally, the elephant in the room. The pandemic has got us cooking. Most people are not just eating healthy, but also eating at home.

Experts say this trend is here to stay. This, however, is not good news for the restaurant industry. In India alone, Rs 4,23,865 crores are at stake as are 700,000 jobs.

These are unprecedented times for the food industry. Supplies are stretched.

Lockdowns are in place--- with no word on when they will end.

What will the food sector look like once restrictions are eased?

No one knows.

What about the consumers?

Once out of the lockdown, you may choose to head straight for fried chicken or add the finishing touches to your blog on turning vegan.

Whatever be your choice, make sure it's an informed one. Eating meat, or not eating meat will not save you. Eating right and clean--definitely will.