Elon Musk, who co-chairs the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), issued a warning on Sunday (Mar 9) that the frontline of Ukraine's defence system will collapse if he shuts down his Starlink satellite internet system.

This comes after Musk called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "evil" for pushing what he termed a "forever war" with Russia. Musk's Starlink system has been crucial in maintaining military communications for Ukraine.

Taking to his X handle, Musk said that he is "sickened by" the "years of slaughter in a stalemate that Ukraine will inevitably lose."

"I literally challenged Putin to one-on-one physical combat over Ukraine, and my Starlink system is the backbone of the Ukrainian army. Their entire front line would collapse if I turned it off. What I am sickened by (Th)is years of slaughter in a stalemate that Ukraine will inevitably lose. Anyone who really cares, really thinks and really understands wants the meat grinder to stop. PEACE NOW," he wrote in his X post.

'Place sanctions on top 10 Ukrainian oligarchs'

US President Donald Trump's billionaire adviser further pushed for sanctions on the top 10 Ukrainian oligarchs, "especially the ones with mansions in Monaco, and this will stop immediately," after protesters unfurled a Ukrainian flag in the vicinity of the White House.

"Place sanctions on the top 10 Ukrainian oligarchs, especially the ones with mansions in Monaco, and this will stop immediately. That is the key to the puzzle," he wrote in response to a tweet that said "not another penny to Ukraine" asking who paid for this MASSIVE Ukrainian flag that was unfurled in front of the White House.

Earlier on Tuesday (Mar 4), Musk agreed to a post that slammed Zelensky for stretching the war with Russia to remain in power.

"True. As distasteful as it is, Zelensky should be offered some kind of amnesty in a neutral country in exchange for a peaceful transition back to democracy in Ukraine," he said.

"Zelensky wants a forever war, a never-ending graft meat grinder. This is evil," the Tesla CEO added.

(With inputs from agencies)