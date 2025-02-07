American billionaire Elon Musk on Friday posted a poll on his social media X, asking users if he should rehire the staffer at Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) who resigned over his social media posts advocating for racism and eugenics.

Tesla CEO Musk posted, "Bring back @DOGE staffer who made inappropriate statements via a now deleted pseudonym?”

Bring back @DOGE staffer who made inappropriate statements via a now deleted pseudonym? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 7, 2025

The post had nearly 2.9 million views and more than 2,32,000 votes. Notably, more than 80 per cent of users who answered the poll, replied "yes".

25-year-old Marko Elez resigned on Thursday (Feb 6) after questions were raised about his connection with a social media account promoting racism against various ethnicities, including Indians.

Elez had a profile on Elon Musk's social media platform, where he supported "eugenic immigration policy." He also called for the repeal of the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

In one of his posts in September 2024, Elez reportedly said one "can not pay" him for marrying outside his ethnicity.

In another post, he referred to the Indian nationals working in the technology sector in Silicon Valley and encouraged others to "normalise Indian hate".

Elez also had a post in which he said, "Just for the record, I was racist before it was cool", according to the Wall Street Journal.

On Thursday, US Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed his resignation.

Moreover, he also commented on the Israel-Hamas conflict, saying, “I would not mind at all if Gaza and Israel were both wiped off the face of the Earth.”

However, it is not clear whether Musk will reinstate Elez based on the outcome of the X poll, or not.

(With inputs from agencies)