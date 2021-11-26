Morning news brief: US threatens Iran, Cummins named Test captain and more

We bring you the biggest stories of the day so far. From US threatening escalation with Iran at IAEA next month to National Geographic’s famous green-eyed 'Afghan Girl' arriving in Italy, we have it all.

Cummins getting named as Australia's 47th male Test captain and UNESCO member states adopting the first global agreement on artificial intelligence ethics.

Please click on the headline to read the full story.

US threatens escalation with Iran at IAEA next month

In a move that could potentially undermine talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, the US on Thursday threatened to confront Iran next month at the IAEA if the country does not cooperate more with the watchdog.

National Geographic’s famous green-eyed 'Afghan Girl' arrived in Italy

The famous green-eyed 'Afghan Girl', who was featured in National Geographic magazine’s iconic picture, has arrived in Italy. She was evacuated from war-torn Afghanistan after the Taliban took over the country.

After Paine resigns, Cummins gets named as Australia’s 47th male Test captain

Pat Cummins has been named as Australia’s 47th male Test captain. The move can be seen as a major break from tradition for the top job in Australian cricket. After getting the job, Cummins paid tribute to the leadership of Tim Paine.

UNESCO member states adopt the first global agreement on artificial intelligence ethics

UNESCO has adopted the world's first international ethics guidelines for artificial intelligence, which prohibit the use of the technology for "social scoring" and mass surveillance.

Watch: New COVID variant discovered in South Africa