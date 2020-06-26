Morning News Brief: Trump on BLM mural, Liverpool clinch English Premier League title and more

China guilty of forced labour under 'horrendous conditions' on BRI project: US Report

As per the Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report by the US, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the state-owned companies are making their employees work in "horrendous conditions" on Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects.

Trump reacts to BLM mural in front of Trump Tower by quoting wrong slogan

'The president is a disgrace to the values we cherish in New York City,' de Blasio spokesperson Julia Arredondo said.

Liverpool win English Premier League title after 30-year wait

Delicious fans poured into Anfield wearing face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic to celebrate their club's victory.

Book trouble: Trump's niece ready to release tell-all book about Trump family

Mary wrote the book to reveal 'a nightmare of traumas, destructive relationships, and a tragic combination of neglect and abuse.'

Gravitas: Imran Khan calls Osama Bin Laden a martyr