Liverpool win English Premier League title after 30-year wait

Liverpool became champions of the English Premier League on Thursday after a 30-year gap after Chelsea beat Manchester City.

The Reds who had destroyed Crystal Palace 4-0 at home in Anfield could not contain their joy as the club tweeted "We're Premier League champions!!" just as the Manchester City game got over.

"It's such a big moment, I am completely overwhelmed," Liverpool's jubilant coach Jurgen Klopp said.

"tonight it is for you out there. It's incredible. I hope you stay at home, or go in front of your house if you want, but not more. We do it together in this moment and it is a joy to do it for you," an emotional Klopp said.

Yes. It feels THAT good. I want to thank all our supporters watching us from all corners of the world. You made this possible for us and I hope we can keep bringing you the joy you deserve.

Delicious fans poured into Anfield wearing face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic to celebrate their club's victory as they sang the club song and honked from their cars to announce the club's famous title-winning feat.

The club clinched its 19th league title with seven games still remaining. Manchester City and Manchester United had earlier won their titles with five games remaining with Klopp becoming the first German manager to win the Premier League title.