Book trouble: Trump's niece ready to release tell-all book about Trump family

The book trouble is not something that the US President Donald Trump will be short of any time soon, as after his former National Security Adviser (NSA), it is his niece whose tell-all book has gotten a green signal from the court.

A New York City judge has reportedly recently dismissed a claim by Donald Trump's brother, Robert Trump, who wanted to put a stop on the publication of a tell-all book by Mary L. Trump, the President's niece.

Also read: Bolton says Donald Trump had turned 'a blind eye' to coronavirus pandemic

The reason behind the dismissal of the claim was simply that the court lacks jurisdiction in this case, as it was a court to settle estate matters.

Trump's brother had filed a motion earlier this week to stop the production of the book titled "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man". Trump's brother wanted the court to order a halt in production and the planned July release of the book.

Mary L Trump is Donald Trump's elder brother's daughter; the brother passed away in 1981.

Also read: Poll shows record-lowest ratings for Trump's coronavirus response, Americans want Bolton to testify

Mary wrote the book to reveal "a nightmare of traumas, destructive relationships, and a tragic combination of neglect and abuse".

Robert Trump requested the court to halt the production of the book stating that all of the Trump family had signed a settlement decades ago that prohibits her from writing the book, under a confidentiality clause that explicitly states that nobody from Trump family will "publish any account concerning the litigation or their relationship," unless they all agreed.

The agreement related to the will of Donald Trump's father, New York real estate developer Fred Trump.

"We hope this decision will end the matter. Democracy thrives on the free exchange of ideas, and neither this court nor any other has authority to violate the Constitution by imposing a prior restraint on core political speech," said Mary Trump's attorney, Ted Boutrous Jr.

"We look forward to publishing Mary L. Trump's , and are confident we will prevail should there be further efforts to stifle this publication," said Adam Rothberg, spokesperson for Mary's publisher Simon & Schuster.

The White House has not issued a comment on this yet.

(With inputs from agencies)