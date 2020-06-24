Poll shows record-lowest ratings for Trump's coronavirus response, Americans want Bolton to testify

The approval rating of United States President Donald Trump over his handling of coronavirus recently dropped to its lowest level ever recorded, given the resurgence of virus across major American cities.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll revealed the newly record low numbers, especially in the backdrop of Trump recently suggesting to “slow down testing” to control the number of cases.

A new pattern emerges

The poll, conducted on June 22-23 also shed light on a new pattern. Majority of the Americans now want John Bolton, his former security adviser who recently released a memoir looking back at his time in office, to testify in US Congress against Trump under oath.

According to Bolton, Trump sought the assistance of Chinese President Xi Jinping in winning the upcoming presidential elections. Allegedly, he also claimed to “be okay” with Uighur Muslims being put in concentration camps.

The poll data reveals that 37 per cent Americans approved Trump’s response to the pandemic, which is the lowest number recorded by Reuters/Ipsos since they began tracking the data in March.

58 per cent

Exactly 58 per cent Americans believe that Trump’s coronavirus response was inadequate.

The election is due on November 3. Joe Biden, his Democratic rival has recently taken the lead in polls, suggesting that the recent revelations by Bolton clubbed with the country’s high coronavirus fatalities may have harmed Trump’s reelection campaign.

Biden and former president Obama on Tuesday raised $11 million for campaigning. Joe Biden currently leads over Trump with 10 percentage points.

The pandemic has taken the lives of 120,000 Americans, with Trump asking states to reopen even before experts gave it their go!

During his first rally which was held in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Trump called COVID-19 testing a “double-edged sword”, while suggesting that he had asked health officials to slow down testing so that lesser number of cases are counted. However, Dr Fauci recently announced that they had no plans to slow down testing.

Trump has been in the centre of another controversy owing to the book released by his ex-aide. In “The Room Where It Happened”, Bolton says Trump had sought political favours from Chinese President Xi Jinping and had allegedly not raised any red flags with China’s treatment of Uighur Muslims, who are reportedly kept in concentration camps.

Recently, Trump held his first post-coronavirus rally in Tulsa, which saw lesser turnout than expected. Reportedly, thousands of tickets were reserved by TikTok and K-pop fans who had no plans of going to the rally.